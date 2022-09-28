Heathrow Airport collision as two international airliners clip each other’s wings: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two plans clipped each other while taxiing at Heathrow Airport in London Wednesday night, according to reports.

Emergency services responded to what appeared to be a Korean Air and Icelandair collision. The two planes avoided a “full on collision” the airport told the Daily Star.

Fox News reached out to Heathrow Airport for comment but did not receive a response.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph that emergency services responded to the accident, but there were no injuries reported.