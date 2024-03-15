Hamas proposes cease-fire plan that includes 10-to-1 exchange of hostages, prisoners: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Hamas has issued a new cease-fire proposal amid its war with Israel that includes an exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, according to a report.

The terror group presented the Gaza cease-fire proposal to U.S., Qatar and Egypt mediators on Friday, Reuters reported. It includes the release of Israeli women, children, elderly and sick hostages in exchange for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office appeared to reject the Hamas proposal, saying it was based on “unrealistic demands,” per the report.

The new proposal comes a week after negotiations to broker an agreement concluded without a breakthrough.

Hamas has, so far, refused to release all the estimated 100 hostages in its custody, and has kept the remains of around 30 who have died. They are demanding Israel end its ground offensive and withdraw from Gaza.

Hamas also insisted any agreement should end the war.

Mediators with the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have attempted to narrow differences between Israel and Hamas as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, especially Rafah, continues to worsen.

In February, a draft proposal rejected by Israel included a 40-day pause in all military operations and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages. The proposed ratio was 10 to one.

According to the latest proposal, Hamas said it would agree on a date for a permanent cease-fire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners.

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7. As the war continues past its fifth month, President Biden and other world leaders have repeatedly called for peace in the region and have urged a two-state solution.

