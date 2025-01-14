Hamas has accepted draft agreement for Gaza cease-fire, hostage release: officials

Hamas has reportedly agreed to a draft cease-fire deal with Israel that would include the release of dozens of hostages, according to The Associated Press, which cited “officials involved in the talks.” This potential agreement is the first sign in months that the war between Israel and Hamas, which has gone one of over a year, could be nearing its end.

The possible agreement will reportedly take place in three phases, the first of which would kick off a 42-day cease-fire. During that time, 33 hostages, including children, women, female soldiers, men over the age of 50 and humanitarian cases would be released. In exchange, Hamas would receive hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile detainees. According to an Israeli government official, “most” of the 33 hostages who were abducted by Hamas from Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, are still alive.

Addressing the exchange of hostages for prisoners, the Israeli government official noted that there is a “price” for getting the terrorist group to release the captives. The source vowed, however, that Israel would “not leave the Gaza Strip until all of our hostages are back home.”

CEASE-FIRE BETWEEN ISRAEL AND HAMAS GETTING CLOSER AMID CONCERNS TERROR GROUP REARMING IN GAZA

As part of the first phase of the agreement, Israel would begin to withdraw from parts of northern Gaza, allowing Palestinians to return to their homes. However, security experts warn that this could allow Hamas to rebuild itself.

Additionally, during the first phase of the deal, humanitarian aid would be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

FOX NEWS GETS AN INSIDE LOOK AT IDF’S WAR AGAINST HAMAS

Details of the second phase are expected to be negotiated during the first. However, a draft agreement cited by the AP, indicates that during this phase, Hamas will release the remaining living hostages in exchange for a “complete withdrawal” of Israeli forces from Gaza. An Egyptian official allegedly told the AP that before the end of the first phase, there will be deals for phases two and three.

“This is the only time since November 2023 that we are really negotiating with Hamas, and they are not playing a game in negotiations,” an Israeli government official told FOX News.

The official cited multiple events, such as the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and domestic pressure against the terror group, as crucial turning points in creating the right “conditions” for a deal.

PALESTINIAN OFFICIAL PREDICTS TRUMP WILL ‘DESTROY’ IRAN, LEADING TO BREAKDOWN OF REMAINING HAMAS CELLS: REPORT

Qatari and Israeli officials who spoke with FOX News expressed optimism about the potential deal that could bring about an end to the war.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thousands have been killed in the 15-month war, which started after Hamas’ brutal attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, in which more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and over 250 were taken hostage.

Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.