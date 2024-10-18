Hamas admits ‘painful, distressing’ losses after Israeli video shows terrorist Sinwar moments before his death

Hamas on Friday is admitting to suffering “very painful and distressing” losses following the killing of its leader Yahya Sinwar as the Israeli military has released new drone video capturing the final moments of the terrorist’s life.

Footage taken of a wounded Sinwar shows him throwing a wooden board at a drone that was surveying damage inside of a building that the Israel Defense Forces targeted in Rafah, according to IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. Sinwar was later found dead with a gun and nearly $11,000 in his possession, he added.

“Yes it’s very painful and distressing to lose beloved people, especially extraordinary leaders like ours, but what we are sure of is that we are eventually victorious; this is the outcome for all people who fought for their liberty,” senior Hamas official Basem Naim said Friday.

“It seems that Israel believes that killing our leaders means the end of our movement and the struggle of the Palestinian people. They can believe what they want, and this is not the first time they said that,” he continued.

Naim added that despite the past killings of Hamas’ founders the first commander of its military wing, the terrorist group “each time became stronger and more popular, and these leaders became an icon for future generations to continue the journey towards a free Palestine.”

“Hamas is a liberation movement led by people looking for freedom and dignity, and this cannot be eliminated,” he also said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Thursday following the announcement of Sinwar’s death in the southern Gaza Strip that “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza” and “this is the beginning of the day after Hamas, and this is an opportunity for you, the residents of Gaza, to finally break free from its tyranny.”

An Israel Army Radio report said Thursday that Sinwar was killed during a battle with Israeli soldiers.

The soldiers had spotted suspected terrorists in Gaza and opened fire before the individuals fled into a building, according to the report. It added that a tank then fired a shell at the building, causing it to collapse.

When the soldiers went inside to examine the aftermath, they found three bodies — one of which ultimately was identified as Sinwar.