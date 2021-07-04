Haiti plane crash kills 2 American missionaries, 4 others on board: reports

Two American missionaries were among six people killed Friday when a private plane crashed in Haiti, according to reports.

The flight went down after leaving Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, en route to Jacmel on the southern coast, after taking off around 7 p.m. local time, Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office said, according to Agence France-Presse.

The flight usually takes around an hour.

U.S.-based Gospel to Haiti identified the Americans on Facebook as Trent Hostetler, 35, and John Miller, 43, adding that Hostetler’s wife and children had taken an earlier flight. Miller was from Wisconsin, a Facebook post said; it was unclear where Hostetler was from.

The other four passengers haven’t been publicly identified.

FLORIDA PLANE CRASH KILLS 2 OUTSIDE ST. AUGUSTINE

“There wasn’t room for everyone on the first flight so Erica [Hostetler] and their 3 children, along with some other friends visiting Haiti took a flight and Trent [Hostetler] and John [Miller] were to come on another small plane soon after them,” Gospel to Haiti wrote in the post. “When the 2nd plane didn’t show up, they were very concerned and soon heard that the plane had gone down somewhere near Leogane.”

They said a search team found the wreckage Saturday morning and confirmed there were no survivors.

“Because of the political unrest, the gang violence and so on in Haiti, they were taking this small plane to Jacmel where they would meet up with the rest of their family,” Darwin Hostetler, Trent’s cousin who was also involved in the mission, told the Miami Herald. “They were flying to Jacmel and then they were going to meet up with our missionaries then, who were going to take them to Petit-Goave.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined, AFP reported. Although Hurricane Elsa was approaching, authorities didn’t cite weather conditions as a possble factor.

The single-engine aircraft was registered to a South Florida company, the Herald reported.