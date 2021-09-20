Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country’s Investigative Committee.

The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building.

The perpetrator– who was identified as a student in reports– used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service. Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The school is located about 800 miles east of Moscow, Reuters reported.

