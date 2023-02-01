Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother: ‘Ludicrous’ to think Prince Andrew-Giuffre assault happened in ‘very small tub’

Ian Maxwell, brother of convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, says allegations of Prince Andrew having a “grand old sex time” with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre are “ludicrous” due to the size of a bathtub.

Giuffre alleges that Ghislaine Maxwell — a British socialite found guilty of collaborating with sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old. She alleges that Prince Andrew licked her feet in the bathtub of Maxwell’s London residence before having sex with her in the bedroom.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE WON’T ‘REMAIN SILENT’ ON PRINCE ANDREW SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS ONCE GAG ORDER LIFTS: LAWYER

The Telegraph ran a photograph on Saturday provided by acquaintances of Ghislaine Maxwell showing two adults crammed together into a bathtub. The Maxwell family claimed that the cramped posture of the two individuals — who wore masks of Prince Andrew and Giuffre — proved Giuffre’s story was false.

“I don’t know what your contortions and the ability to have a grand old sex-time in a bath, but that’s a very, very small tub,” Ian Maxwell told Times Radio on Tuesday. “He’s a big man. And the guy in the picture is smaller than he is.”

GEORGE SANTOS CLAIMS IN 2020 INTERVIEW THAT HE MET JEFFREY EPSTEIN, ALLEGED SEX TRAFFICKER WAS ‘MURDERED’

He continued, “The girl had her back to the taps, hard. It’s ludicrous to think that anybody, let alone a prince of the realm knowing allegedly that other people are in the house, are going to have to have this fantastical arrangement in this tiny little room.”

American lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing Giuffre, called the photo “surreal, bizarre,” and saying “it proves nothing,” according to The Times.

PRINCE ANDREW BUILDING $12M LEGAL ‘WAR CHEST’ TO DEMAND VIRGINIA GIUFFRE RETRACT SEXUAL ABUSE CLAIMS: REPORT

“Virginia said that she and Andrew were in the bath,” Bloom said. “The photo shows that two full-sized humans can fit in the bath. Virginia said that Andrew began by playing with her feet in the bath. The photo shows that would certainly be possible.”

Bloom pointed out that Giuffre never claimed to have had sex with the prince inside the tub, saying, “Virginia said that she and Andrew then moved into the bedroom where the sexual activity occurred. Nothing in the photo disproves that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ghislaine and her supporters must be getting desperate,” she added.

The Telegraph reported that Giuffre, 39, recently secured a book deal with an unnamed publisher. It’s not clear though if the book would mention past allegations against the Duke of York.