German police: Knife attack allegedly by asylum seeker leaves one teen girl dead, another wounded

A 14-year-old girl was killed and another teen girl was wounded when a 27-year-old man allegedly attacked them with a knife on Monday morning in Illerkirchberg, a small town in southern Germany about 80 miles west of Munich.

The two girls were on the way to school around 7:30 a.m. when they were attacked. Emergency medical personnel transported them to a local hospital, where the 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries. The 13-year-old girl was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police in the nearby city of Ulm said that the 27-year-old suspect “had come from a neighboring accommodation for asylum seekers and had fled there again after the crime.”

“When the police searched it with special forces, they found three residents there, all asylum seekers from Eritrea,” Ulm police said.

Authorities found a knife on the suspect, which they believe to be the murder weapon. The suspect is currently being treated at a hospital for injuries.

It’s unclear if the attacker knew the two victims and police are still investigating the motive.