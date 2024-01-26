German defense minister says country is not ready to defend itself against Russian threat

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Germany Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that the country is not ready to defend itself from the security problems that will face Europe in the future.

Boris Pistorius, who has frequently called for Germany to become “war ready” since taking the helm last year, questioned the country’s readiness.

“Are we seriously ready to defend this country in an emergency? And who is this ‘we’? This debate has to be had,” Pistorius told solider at a military academy in Hamburg, according to The Guardian, citing German-publication Tagesspiegel.

Pistorius added that the peace and freedom that the majority of Europe had enjoyed was “no longer an irrefutable certainty.”

He argued that Germany was being “more strongly and actively challenged than ever as an active participant in security and policy”.

The defense minister’s comments come as recent leaked Germany documents show that Russia could expand its war on Ukraine by attacking NATO ally countries next year.

German newspaper BILD published classified documents outlining how Germany plans to prepare for an offensive by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The outlet based its claims on information obtained from the German Ministry of Defense and said armed forces in Europe are preparing for an attack by Russia on Eastern Europe, which could include a cyber offensive.

