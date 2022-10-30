Gasoline bombs thrown at UK immigration center, suspect commits suicide: police

An immigration center in the United Kingdom was targeted with gasoline bombs on Sunday, according to authorities, injuring one person before the suspect reportedly killed himself.

The incident happened in the English port town of Dover.

The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility, and “one minor injury has been reported.” The Kent Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had put out fires at the site.

A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police said only that “the suspect has been identified and located.”

Dover is the arrival point for many migrants who cross the English Channel from France in small boats.

The number of people making the hazardous journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes has risen sharply in recent years, with 40,000 reaching the U.K. so far this year, up from 28,000 in all of 2021 and 8,500 in 2020.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.