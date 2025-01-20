Freed Israeli hostage speaks out for first time, says she has ‘returned to my life’ following Hamas captivity

One of the three Israeli hostages released by Hamas is speaking out after spending nearly 500 days in captivity, saying that she has “returned to my life.”

In a post on Instagram, Emily Damari, 28, also wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you, I’m the happiest in the world just to be.”

Damari is a dual Israeli-British citizen who lost two fingers during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities. She was said to be in stable condition on Sunday after being freed from the Gaza Strip.

“Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of,” her mother Mandy Damari also said Monday in a statement released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, which has been advocating for the release of the captives.

“I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated,” her mother continued. “In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back.”

Mandy Damari described her daughter’s release as an “incredibly happy moment for our family” but said “we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain.”

“The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families,” she added.

“As wonderful as it is to see Emily’s resilience, these are still early days. As you will have seen yesterday, Emily lost two of the fingers on her left hand,” Mandy Damari also said. “She now needs time with her loved ones and her doctors as she begins her road to recovery.”

Damari was one of three hostages released by Hamas on Sunday as part of a cease-fire agreement.

In exchange, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank.

The other two Israeli hostages that were freed were identified as Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and Romi Gonen, 24.