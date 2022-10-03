France tightens measures after experiencing its worst case of bird flu last winter

France will tighten measures to contain bird flu after a resurgence of the virus that swept through poultry flocks last winter, said the agriculture ministry, adding that the nationwide alert level on bird flu had been raised to ‘moderate’ from ‘low’.

France experienced its worst-ever bird flu crisis between November and May, with over 19 million animals being culled to stem a severe strain of the disease that spread in major poultry breeding regions in western France.

WITH BIRD FLU ON THE RISE, GERMANY SET TO SLAUGHTER 110,000 HENS

AVIAN FLU SUSPECTED TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THOUSANDS OF DEAD SEABIRDS WASHED UP ON CANADA’S EASTERN SHORE

The government scaled back restrictions in June after a lull in outbreaks, before an unusual upturn in cases during the summer that affected large numbers of wild birds in coastal areas as well as some farm flocks inland.

Other European countries have also reported renewed outbreaks of bird flu since the summer.