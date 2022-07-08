Fox World News 

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rushed to hospital after shooting; suspect arrested

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was rushed to a hospital bleeding after collapsing while giving a speech in Nara in western Japan Friday, Japanese media reported.

Abe was unconscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest, according to Japanese media outlet Kyodo News.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Prime Minister Abe on Monday became Japan’s longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another health checkup amid concerns about his health.(Kyodo News via AP)

At the time Abe collapsed, a sound like a gunshot was heard, NHK reported.

He was making a campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

A male suspect was detained at the scene, according to NHK.

Japan’s Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the lower house plenary session of parliament to elect the prime minister of Japan, in Tokyo on November 10, 2021. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a breaking story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.