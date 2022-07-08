Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rushed to hospital after apparent shooting: Japanese media

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was rushed to a hospital bleeding after collapsing while giving a speech in Nara in western Japan Friday, Japanese media reported.

Abe was unconscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest, according to Japanese media outlet Kyodo News.

At the time Abe collapsed, a sound like a gunshot was heard, NHK reported.

He was making a campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

A male suspect was detained at the scene, according to NHK.

This is a breaking story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.