A private jet carrying nine people – including six American citizens and Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie – crashed in the Dominican Republic Wednesday shortly after takeoff, killing all on board.

The Gulfstream GIVSP plane left El Higuero airport en route to Miami before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo, according to Helidosa Aviation Group, the company operating the jet.

In a statement, the company said “this accident causes us great pain and regret”, adding that it asks for “solidarity to support the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult time.”

Dominican Republic National Police confirmed to Fox News that six American citizens were among those killed. Among them was Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, police said.

Jose Angel Hernandez, 38, better known as Flow La Movie, produced Urban Latin songs such as “Te Bote” sung by Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He also produced “La Jeepeta” by Nio Garcia, Brray and Juanka and “Wow Remix,” in which artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and Darell participated.

Helidosa Aviation said Hernandez was accompanied by six relatives and colleagues. It identified them as Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Keilyan Hernandez, Hayden Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva. The crew members were Luis Alberto Eljuri and Victor Emilio Herrera, the company said.

There were no immediate details as to why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

But the El Higuero airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights, the Associated Press reports.

Helidosa Aviation Group said it is actively working to obtain more information and collaborating with the rescue offices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.