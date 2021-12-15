A private jet carrying 2 crew members and 7 passengers crashed in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Wednesday, killing all 9 people on board.

Dominican Republic National Police confirmed to Fox News that six American citizens were among those killed. Among them was Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, police said.

The HI1050 aircraft type Gulstream GIV SP was en route to Miami, according to Helidosa Aviation Group, the company operating the jet.

Helidosa Aviation Group said the names of the passengers were Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Kellyan Hernandez Pena, Jayden Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez, Jassiel Yabdiel Silva, Veronica Estrella, and Jose Angel Hernandez, a.k.a., “Flow La Movie.”

The names of the crew members were Luis Alberto Eljuri and Victor Emilio Herrera.

Helidosa Aviation Group said it is actively working to obtain more information and collaborating with the rescue offices.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.