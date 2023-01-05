First ‘gender-queer’ priest in Church of England expresses desire for ‘normalizing’ identity among children

A non-binary gender-queer Anglican priest in the United Kingdom is on record claiming to use the clerical position in hopes of “normalizing” such behavior among children.

“I try to get involved in, not just in my religious work but outside it, with the local secular LGBT youth groups,” said Rev. Bingo Allison, a Church of England priest in the Diocese of Liverpool who identifies as gender-queer and uses “they/them” pronouns, according to an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“One of the biggest things is just being a visual representation in my community and going into schools, doing assemblies and making a huge difference in normalizing it for children. When I’m wearing my collar it lets children know that is OK and that there is a place in church and the outside world for people like me,” Allison added.

Allison, who claims to be the first non-binary gender-queer priest in England’s established church, claimed to have discovered a biblical basis for gender fluidity during a late-night reading of Genesis 1:27, which recounts how God created humans male and female.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them,” reads the verse, which Allison maintained expresses “maleness to femaleness” instead of men and women.

Allison described the revelation as “a deepening spiritual experience” by which God “was guiding me into this new truth about myself.”

“One of the things that has kept with my ministry ever since is that transition and coming out can and should be a spiritual experience, as well as an emotional and social and sometimes physical one,” Allison told the U.K. outlet. “There is something beautiful about growing into who we were created to be and growing into our authentic selves.”

A third-generation priest and father of three who was ordained at Liverpool Cathedral in 2020, Allison claimed to have grown up in a household that was “strongly religious” and believed homosexuality and transgender behavior to be a “sinful thing.”

But after learning the term “gender-queer” about seven years ago, Allison said “everything suddenly clicked.”

“It was a lot harder than I thought having come out to myself to then remain in the closet,” Allison said. “There were definitely lots of times before when I kind of questioned my identity but growing up in a more conservative form of Christianity meant that it was just so far beyond my imagination.”

In a sermon commemorating Trans Day of Visibility in 2021, Allison likened the plight of transgender people to the suffering of martyrs mentioned in the 11th chapter of Hebrews in the New Testament.

Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon in the separatist Free Church of England who recently told Fox News Digital that his ordination in the Church of England was “snatched away” because of his conservative theological views, condemned Allison’s positions and urged others to “call out his heresy and blasphemy.”

“Challenge the Church’s apparent apostasy,” Robinson said. “Don’t resort to ad hominem attacks. We know how this story goes. The conversation gets shifted from truth/lies to ‘bullying.'”

“You can predict it like clockwork,” Robinson continued. “In a week or so, he’ll be back in the headlines of left-wing papers saying he was abused and targeted for his looks. The Church of England won’t rebuke him for his errors, instead it’ll double-down and say it needs to be even more inclusive. Pray for his wife and children and the awful time he must be putting them through with this scandal.”

A spokesperson for the Church of England referred Fox News Digital to the Diocese of Liverpool, which did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

A box of petitions urging the Church of England to scrap its controversial transgender guidance for primary schools was delivered to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s palace in London last month.

Critics claim the guidance maintains children as young as 5 years old should be affirmed in the opposite sex if they identify with it, though the Church of England has said the guidance “is intended as a document to prevent bullying so that all children are afforded their dignity.”

Multiple bishops in the Church of England have publicly urged the institution in recent months to begin conducting same-sex weddings, and the church is slated to vote on the issue during its general synod in February.