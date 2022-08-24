Finnish police will not take action against PM Sanna Marin over partying videos despite complaints

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finland police announced Wednesday that there will be no further probe into Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s partying videos after a preliminary investigation.

Helsinki police said it received three complaints about the leader’s actions displayed in the clips.

Police “received three reports about the video, which shows, among other things, the prime minister. Based on the investigation requests, the police made a preliminary investigation of the content of the video,” Helsinki police said in a statement.

The agency could not find anything, on the video or otherwise, that would be considered a crime, inspector Teemu Jokinen said.

Marin, 36, was seen partying with Finnish celebrities in leaked clips that went viral on social media.

Critics urged her to take a drug test to prove she was not on any narcotics, and she did just that.

She said she took the test on Friday, and her results came back on Monday. The prime minister’s drug test came back negative.

Marin said she was not impaired at the party and did not see anyone in attendance doing drugs.

The Finnish leader also said last week that she would not be changing her lifestyle.

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,” she said at the time.

“I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now, and I hope that it will be accepted,” Marin continued.

She is the world’s youngest head-of-state.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.