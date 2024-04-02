Finland school shooting leaves multiple wounded, suspect arrested

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A 12-year-old suspect was arrested in Finland on Tuesday morning after a shooting at a primary school left three 12-year-olds wounded.

Police responded to the shooting at Viertola Primary School in the city of Vantaa shortly after 7 a.m. local time, according to Sky News.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, the outlet reported.

The victims were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

“The immediate danger is over,” the school’s principal Sari Laasila told Reuters.

Emergency services, including armed police officers, were observed at the scene, according to Finnish broadcaster MTV Uutiset.

“The day started in a horrifying way,” Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on X. “There has been a shooting incident at the Viertola school in Vantaa. I can only imagine the pain and worry that many families are experiencing at the moment. The suspected perpetrator has been caught.”

Finland tightened its gun legislation in 2010, requiring an aptitude test for all firearms license applicants and raising the age limit for applicants from 18 to 20.

Reuters contributed to this report.