‘Fictosexual’ Japanese man no longer able to communicate with hologram he married

A “fictosexual” Japanese man who married a hologram in 2018 recently told a Japanese newspaper that their relationship is struggling with communication.

Akihiko Kondo, 38, who works at a middle school in a Tokyo suburb, married Hatsune Miku, a hologram that was created by a computer as singing software, on Nov. 4, 2018, in a wedding that cost more than $17,000.

As one of the thousands of “fictosexuals,” Kondo is attracted to fictional characters.

Kondo first interacted with Miku using Gatebox, a $1,300 device that projected fictional characters into a cylinder and allowed users to communicate via artificial intelligence and marry them unofficially.

When he proposed to her in the cylinder, Miku reportedly replied, “I hope you’ll cherish me.”

Since their marriage in 2018, Gatebox technology no longer exists, which Kondo said has complicated their relationship, but not lessened his feelings.

“My love for Miku hasn’t changed,” he told Japanese paper Mainichi, which recounted how he walks around with a life-size version of the doll. “I held the wedding ceremony because I thought I could be with her forever.”

Remembering what caused him to withdraw into a world where he would marry a fictitious character, Kondo told Newshub, “It’s not that people can’t live in society because they’re engrossed in a two-dimensional world, but rather, there are cases where people become captivated as they search for a place for themselves in video games and anime because reality is too painful for them.”

“I was one of those people. People who don’t understand the background probably think, ‘Games are disrupting their lives,’ but that’s not the case,” he added.

Kondo was reportedly bullied at work and fell into a depression in 2008 when he first stumbled upon Miku and realized human relationships weren’t for him. He credits the Vocaloid software voicebank with pulling him out of his depression.

“I stayed in my room for 24 hours a day, and watched videos of Miku the whole time,” he recalled to Mainichi.

