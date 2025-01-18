Exploring Greenland’s majestic history as President-elect Trump shines spotlight on island nation

Before President-elect Trump took a shine to it, Greenland was already on the radar of the cruise ship industry with many vessels choosing picturesque Greenlandic towns for their ports of call.

One of the ports is Qaqortoq, the largest town in southern Greenland.

Sailing from Iceland, the ship followed in the footsteps of Eric the Red, a Norseman who settled this area in 982. As Eric was exiled from Iceland, he made his home here and called it Greenland.

Some 80% of the island is covered by icecap and the remaining parts do not appear very green either.

According to some historians, Eric the Red came up with the name simply for promotional purposes.

He set out to attract more settlers from Iceland and advertised the island as a green land. Some experts say that Greenland could have been warmer at the time, but starting in the 15th century it experienced what is known as “The Little Ice Age.”

Life in Greenland became too harsh for Europeans. But the native population of the Island found ways to persevere.

Nestled in the midst of a scenic fjord system, with a creek cascading across the town, and snow capping the mountain peaks even in the spring, Qaqortoq is a fascinating place to explore.

Building highways in Greenland is expensive, therefore Qaqortoq is not connected by road to any other town or village. However, when the weather is warmer, the region provides ample opportunities for nature hikes, kayaking and fishing.

The town was founded in 1775, as a trade colony, by Norwegian explorer Anders Olsen. With a population of just a little over 3,000, it offers a glimpse of Greenlandic life, Viking history and Nordic-inspired architecture.

The hills are peppered with colorful houses, creating a delightful contrast with the severe peaks of the surrounding fjords.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, but the official language is Greenlandic. It’s a polysynthetic language which means that, technically, there is no limit to the length of a Greenlandic word.

Deciphering local signs can be fun and challenging at the same time.

Although trees are not easy to find, the area is full of all kinds of rocks and boulders. Some of them were turned into carvings of faces and whales, in a tribute called “Stone & Man.” This open-air gallery is the work of local Qaqortoq artist Aka Høegh.

Qaqortoq boasts the oldest fountain in the country – Mindebrønden – Memorial Fountain. The fountain was completed in 1932 and is turned off during the winter months.

The town’s fish market sells whatever has been caught on a given day by local fishermen. It could be fish, or it could be whale meat, or perhaps a seal.

Qaqortoq is, after all, a fisherman’s town and seafood plays a vital part in Greenland’s diet.

The official religion of Greenland is Evangelical Lutheranism. In another port of call, a village called Nanortalik, members of the local congregation welcomed tourists with a musical performance.

Nanortalik means the “Place of Polar Bears”. No bears, however, were spotted loitering around the village.

Greenland is the world’s largest island – a treat for any tourist adventuresome enough to venture there.