A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban‘s victory in Afghanistan and threatened “upcoming” attacks against America.

Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.

The newest video, released Wednesday by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), is 20 minutes long and runs images of 9/11 alongside footage of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Long War Journal reported.

Al Qosi congratulates the Taliban for “this magnificent victory and evident conquest that shocked the world.” He also names “the Emir of the Faithful” and “Muslims in general.”

“They are men whose hands by the grace of Allah alone, buried a third empire in the soil of Afghanistan, and restored the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to rule by the Shari’ah of Allah, even if America and its allies hate it,” al Qosi said. “So congratulations to you, O people of Afghanistan, for this great victory.”

Al Qosi also takes aim at the impact the withdrawal had on the United States’ “reputation and prestige” before quoting from previous Usama bin Laden speeches as justification for new attacks.

Al Qosi hails from Sudan and spent 11 years at the Guantanamo prison. He previously worked as a bookkeeper for a business owned by bin Laden, then followed him to Afghanistan in 1996, where he served in various roles including cook, bodyguard and driver at al Qaeda compounds, The New York Times reported.

The video closes with another cryptic warning, with al Qosi quoting bin Laden as he warns that, “The days and nights will not pass until we take revenge like we did on Sept. 11, Allah permitting.”