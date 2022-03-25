Erdogan: Ukraine and Russia nearing ‘consensus’ on 4 of 6 key issues to ending the war

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are nearing “consensus” on key issues to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. Turkey has been hosting diplomatic talks between the nations.

“We will continue our talks with both Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky from now on as well,” Erdogan said, according to his presidential office. “All our efforts aim to create an atmosphere of peace by bringing together the two leaders.”

“As is known, there is almost a consensus regarding such issues as NATO, disarmament, collective security and using Russian as official language in the technical infrastructure works during the ongoing process in Belarus,” the Turkish president added. “However, there is the issue of Crimea and Donbass, which is impossible for Ukraine to consent to.”

“I think Mr. Zelensky has displayed wise leadership with an understanding to take the issue to referendum by saying ‘That is a decision that must be made by the entire Ukrainian people’,” Erdogan added.

Ragip Soylu, Turkey bureau chief for Middle-East Eye, claimed that the Turkish president plans to tell Putin, “Make an honourable exit in Ukraine and become an architect of peace.”

In a speech commemorating the 30th day of the war, Zelenskyy said, “With each day of our defense, we are bringing the peace we need so much closer. We are bringing victory closer. Because in this war it is simply impossible for us not to win.”