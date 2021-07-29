Tsunami advisories were lifted early Thursday morning after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake recorded late Wednesday off of Alaska’s Aleutian Island chain prompted evacuations in the city of Kodiak.

“US West Coast residents: there will be no further alerts issued for this event. No significant tsunami is expected,” the National Weather Service’s (NWS) U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center wrote in a tweet. “Once again, California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska – all clear. Strong & unusual currents may continue for the next several hours.”

A reporter in Alaska tweeted that tsunami sirens had been blaring in Kodiak and a police spokeswoman told Fox News that authorities were urging residents to evacuate due to the threat.

The NWS in Los Angeles initially said the Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, was “evaluating the potential for a tsunami for the West Coast from California to Washington State.”

“Remember, even though there is no threat of a tsunami affecting California, there will be strong and unusual currents today, especially in local harbors. Good idea not to go swimming in harbors today,” NWS Los Angeles wrote in an update.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted that it was also assessing the situation and said that if a tsunami was generated, it would likely take about 12 hours to reach the island.

“There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand,” the agency wrote later. “New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore tomorrow. Be cautious if you are at the beach or on the water.”

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Two other earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half-hour of the first one, the USGS reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report