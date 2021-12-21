The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself.

A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple’s children.

“I am entirely satisfied that this means that, although HRH (her royal highness Haya) and the children would require security provision in any event, given their status and the general threats of terrorism and kidnap faced in such circumstances, they are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country,” Moor stated.

“Most importantly in this regard, and absolutely uniquely, the main threat they face is from HH (his highness the sheikh) himself not from outside sources,” Moor continued.

Haya, 47, is the daughter of the king of Jordan and fled to the United Kingdom to escape al-Maktoum, who was seen as a danger to her and their children.

“This is compounded by the full weight of the state that he has available to him as seen by his ability to make use of the Pegasus software, which is only available to governments,” the judge added.

Al-Maktoum has a documented history of harassing and intimidating members of his family who have drawn his ire. Notably, the sheikh utilized state power to twice detain his daughter Princess Latifa – an international scandal that drew worldwide attention in 2018.

Al-Maktoum is the autocratic ruler of Dubai, appointed by the president of the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.