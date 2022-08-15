Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday.

The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria.

U.S. forces are deployed to the area to assist Syrian opposition forces. The military says troops stationed at the base shot down one of the drones before it could enter the base. Another one flew inside a building and detonated but caused no injuries.

The al-Tanf base has been the subject of similar attacks before with drones striking the base in October 2021 as well.

TALIBAN ANNIVERSARY: THE TAKEOVER OF KABUL THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN NEVER SAW COMING

That attack saw explosive-armed drones and “indirect fire” hit the base, but the U.S. suffered no injuries in that instance as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. garrison at al-Tanf conducts frequent patrols alongside coalition forces against Islamic State militants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.