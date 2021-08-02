Death toll jumps to more than 300 in recent China flooding

Chinese authorities have announced a large jump in the death toll from recent floods.

The Henan provincial government said Monday that 302 people died and 50 remain missing.

The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing.

Ten others died in three other cities, officials said at a news conference.

Record rainfall inundated Zhengzhou on July 20, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding the subway system.

Video posted online showed people trapped in subway cars as the waters rose.

Fourteen people died in the subway flooding.