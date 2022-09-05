Deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southwest China

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least seven people were killed after a strong earthquake hit southwestern China on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking residents in a major city that was under lockdown, state media reported.

The 6.8 magnitude quake hit a mountainous area in Luding county in Sichuan province shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Earthquakes are fairly common in the area of Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau where tectonic plates meet. At least four people were killed in two earthquakes in June.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Sichuan province back in 2019.

Monday’s quake damaged homes, triggered landslides and knocked out power.

The quake was felt 125 miles away in the provincial capital, Chengdu, where a COVID-19 outbreak has restricted most of its 21 million residents to their compounds under China’s strict “zero-COVID” policy.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 6.6 for Monday’s quake. Measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.