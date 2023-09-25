Daredevil skydiver makes perfect landing on bizarre pool toy: ‘Coming for ya’

A daredevil skydiver in the UK made an incredible landing on an inflatable unicorn pool toy, video shows.

Jan Zackl was among a handful of skydivers who participated in an event in Langar, Nottinghamshire, who tried to land on the inflatable unicorn, which looks like it would normally be floating on a pool

“It is safe and it’s just a more slippery landing. It was only open to people who had done at least 200 jumps previously – they were the requirements,” Hannah Parker of Skydive Langar said of the scene, according to the BBC.

“It goes very fast and takes a lot of accuracy.”

The floatie was positioned on a slip-and-slide styled platform, and the video showed Zackl coming in at a high speed before making a turn and lining up with the makeshift landing strip.

Zackl could be heard shouting “I’m coming for ya” before executing a perfect landing.

The crowd on the ground applauded and cheered as he made the landing, video shows.

He added on Facebook that making the perfect landing “feels pretty damn good.”

“I’m not gonna lie, this feels pretty damn good! Sometimes life just gives you slip’n’slides and unicorns!!!” he wrote on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

“Big up to Skydive Langar for being the absolute best!!!”

Zackl is from Nottingham and works as a skydiving instructor.