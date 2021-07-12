Video emerged on social media Sunday showing anti-government protesters in Cuba holding an American flag during their effort to end the country’s communist dictatorship blamed for the worsening conditions.

Giancarlo Sopo, a communication strategist who, according to the Federalist, once worked on former President Trump’s re-election campaign, tweeted a video of protesters holding an American flag while they marched.

SOCIALIST SANDERS MUM ON PROTESTS

“This is deeply moving,” he posted. “Watch as Cubans wave American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictator on the streets of Havana. Never forget what America represents to millions across the world.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., also tweeted, “Protesters in America: Burn the US Flag, a symbol of freedom, liberty, & justice–ideals that EVERY American possesses but so often ignore. VS. Protesters in Cuba: Fly the America Flag & are willing to die for the freedom, liberty, & justice that’s synonymous with the USA.”

TED CRUZ OFFERS SUPPORT

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also heads the Communist Party, addressed the country and blamed the U.S. for stoking the anger, according to the Washington Post.

“We are prepared to do anything,” he said. “We

will be battling in the streets.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, took to Twitter to say the “U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report