China’s largest city revealed more plans to loosen its stringent COVID lockdowns Thursday.

In Shanghai, officials announced on Thursday that students in junior and senior high school could return to in-person classes starting June 6.

The metropolis is set to officially emerge from China’s harsh lockdown restrictions June 1, when malls and department stores will be allowed to reopen in batches.

On Wednesday, Shanghai closed the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

