Shanghai will loosen COVID-related lockdown measures over the weekend.

Authorities in the largest city in China announced Thursday that the metropolis will reopen four of its 20 subway lines.

In addition, 273 bus lines will restart, Yu Fulin, director of the Shanghai Transport Commission, said at a daily pandemic briefing.

Shanghai’s more than a month-and-a-half-long lockdown and the nation’s “zero-COVID” strategy have drawn international criticism, as many residents reported shortages of food and critical medicine.