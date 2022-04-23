NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China’s capital city of Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials suspended classes in the school for a week on Friday following the initial round of testing.

Local media reported that, in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the city government also ordered the suspension of in-person after-school activities.

Officials are conducting mass testing to look for more cases.

Four other cases in Beijing were counted separately.