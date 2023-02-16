Convicted killer nicknamed ‘The Spider’ busted trying to escape from prison disguised as sheep

An inmate in Bolivia is back behind bars after an unsuccessful attempt to break out of prison disguised as a sheep.

Jos? Luis Callisaya Diaz, serving a 15-year sentence for murder, attempted to escape from a maximum-security prison in Bolivia earlier this month by wrapping himself in sheepskin and crawling across the grassland that surrounds the jail in the middle of the night, Jam Press reported.

Diaz used the fleece coat to sneak past security at the Chonchocoro prison facility, get past a wall, and out into the grassland.

Prison authorities noticed that Diaz was not in his cell, and they were able to apprehend him.

Diaz was photographed on all fours wearing a sheep suit, attempting to pass himself off as a farm animal in the grass.

Diaz goes by the nickname “El Arana,” which translates to “the spider.”

“Prison security police officers from the San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center prevented the escape of prisoner Jos? Luis Callisaya Diaz (alias El Ara?a), who took advantage of the inclement weather to try to escape through one of the walls of the external perimeter of the prison,” Juan Carlos Limpias, the prison’s director, said.

Officials say that legal and disciplinary actions have been taken against Diaz since his escape attempt.

Jam Press reported that social media users praised the prison staff with comments that included “good job to the prison regime!”