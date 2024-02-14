Climate activists in Italy cover Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus’ with pictures of flood damage

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Two climate activists were arrested in Italy after covering Botticelli’s masterpiece, “The Birth of Venus,” with images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region.

The activists stood in front of the painting hanging at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, unfurled a banner and attached the images onto the masterpiece’s protective glass.

The activists from the Last Generation climate movement said they were protesting the Italian government’s failure to address climate issues that result in more frequent floods and landslides. The images they showed included the destructive flooding in Tuscany last year that left at least six people dead.

Authorities immediately cleared the room, and the two protesters were taken in for questioning by the Carabinieri, the Italian military police.

The papers were easily removed from the glass and no damage was caused. Patrons were able to return to the room to view the painting within 15 minutes.

The activists risk up to six months of jail time under a new law in Italy.

Botticelli’s painting is the latest in a string of masterpieces targeted by climate activists.

Last month, two climate activists threw soup at the glass protecting the famed Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris while shouting slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. Both individuals were arrested.

