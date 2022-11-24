Climate activists in Berlin glue themselves to airport runway, disrupting air travel

Activists in Germany broke into the Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Thursday and glued themselves to the tarmac in protest of government inaction on climate change.

The activists were members of the climate activism group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) and stated that the stunt was staged in protest of greenhouse gas emissions caused by air travel.

“One affluent percent of the population is responsible for around half of flight-related greenhouse gas emissions,” Last Generation said in a public statement.

The protestors additionally urged the German government to invest in travel by rail.

A spokesperson for the airport said that the group, which included a 70-year-old man, gained unauthorized entrance via two separate points in the tarmac’s parameter.

Approximately 13 flights were forced to divert course or change their route.

Climate protesters this year have targeted Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Leonardo da Vinci paintings. Two climate protestors tossed tomato soup on a van Gogh painting, two others plastered potato on a Monet piece and another threw cake at the Mona Lisa.

Protesters have also poured onto freeways to stop traffic in the name of cutting fossil fuel use and poured out milk onto the floors of stores to fight for environmental justice.

On Oct. 23, activists from Last Generation hurled mashed potatoes at a $110 million Monet painting which was in a Potsdam museum.

The group said that they threw mashed potatoes at the painting to raise awareness about the dangers of fossil fuels.

