China reportedly displayed another alarming leap in space-based technology and capabilities this week after an analytics firm claimed to observe a satellite “grab” another and pull it from its orbit.

China’s Shijian-21 satellite, or SJ-21, disappeared from its regular position and reappeared while making a “large maneuver” to move closer to a dead BeiDou Navigation System satellite. The SJ-21 then pulled the BeiDou out of its orbit and placed it a few hundred miles away in a “graveyard orbit” where it is unlikely to interfere or collide with active satellites.