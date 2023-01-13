Chinese police arrest man who plowed into crowd, killing 5 people, injuring others

A driver in the Chinese city of Guangzhou was caught on camera Wednesday plowing into pedestrians on a busy street, killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others.

A video circulating online shows pedestrians crossing a busy intersection during rush hour traffic. A black SUV appears, striking several people before colliding into a road fencing and driving away.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident and launched an investigation, BBC News reported. His identity has not been released.

Some eyewitnesses at the scene believed that the act had been intentional. One person told the local outlet Hongxin News the driver “rammed the car into [the pedestrians] maliciously. After that, he made a U-turn and hit people again.”

Another video circulating on Chinese social media shows the driver appearing to throw handfuls of cash out of the window shortly before getting out of his car.

Condolences for the victims flooded Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. Users surmised that the victims could have been a deliveryman trying to earn a living or a “father who wanted to go home and have dinner with [his] children.”

A similar incident occurred in February 2022, when an individual drove a minitruck into a crowd of people in the Chinese province of Fujian, killing three people and injuring nine.