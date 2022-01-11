Chinese cities lock down ahead of Olympics to stop COVID, 20 million people confined to homes

Chinese cities are going on lockdown in response to positive coronavirus tests, with one city aiming to test 14 million people over a 48-hour span.

Residents of the port city of Tianjin, where 14 million people live, are advised to stay home until they are tested, BBC reported Monday. People will only be allowed to ride public transportation until after they receive a negative test.

The city is aiming to test its residents over 48 hours after a cluster of 20 people tested positive, including two with the omicron variant of the virus.

OLYMPIC CORPORATE PARTNER ‘PROUD’ OF SPONSORSHIP DESPITE CHINA’S TREATMENT OF UYGHURS

Three other cities, Anyang, Xi’an and Yuzhou are locked down as of Tuesday, leaving about 20 million people confined to their homes.

The lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, was announced late Monday after two cases of the omicron variant were reported. Residents are not allowed to go out and stores have been ordered shut except those selling necessities.

ENES KANTER FREEDOM SAYS TEAMMATE OF LEBRON JAMES TOLD HIM TO KEEP CRITICIZING NBA STAR OVER CHINA

Another 13 million people have been locked down in Xi’an for nearly three weeks, and 1.1 million more in Yuzhou for more than a week. It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang would last, as it was announced as a measure to facilitate mass testing of residents, which is standard procedure in China’s strategy of identifying and isolating infected people.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL NOT SEND ANY OFFICIAL REPRESENTATION TO 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS IN BEIJING, PSAKI SAYS

China is aiming to achieve a zero-COVID policy, which comes as the nation’s capital prepares to host the Olympics next month. Organizers launched a “closed loop” operation in Beijing, where participants can only leave the bubble to quarantine or if they are also leaving the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The country is also preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, when people typically travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.