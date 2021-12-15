The Chinese government is set to hand down a new mandate to artists, writers, and musicians that all new works must follow standards of “morality” and “patriotism.”

And Fox News learned the announcement will include a directive that the work is “clean” and “honest.”

“It is necessary to broadly unite and gather patriotic and dedicated literature and art workers under the leadership of the party, and cultivate a large number of writers and artists with both integrity and ability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said during an address to the Federation of Chinese Literary and Art Circles.

Xi warned that artists and writers “who don’t respect themselves will not be respected,” the South China Morning Post reported.

“Arts and culture should lead the times but cannot be about things that are bizarre and ridiculous,” Xi added, stressing that “[writers and artists] cannot become the slaves of the market and money.”

The mandate would mark another aggressive move from Beijing to try and strengthen its grasp on China’s cultural identity.

China’s government recently banned effeminate men from TV and told broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture” to help a “national rejuvenation” in the country. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with Xi’s vision for a more powerful China and healthier society.

The government also introduced a measure earlier this year to punish residents who either criticize or mock historical figures.

But Beijing has worried most about scandals among high-profile personalities and talent.

Tennis doubles champ Peng Shuai disappeared for two weeks after posting allegations on social media that a high-ranking official had sexually assaulted her three years ago. Peng finally resurfaced in limited appearances after Beijing appeared to cave to international pressure, but some officials question how freely Peng was able to speak at those times.

And nationally renowned pianist Li Yundi two months ago faced accusations of visiting a prostitute in Beijing, leading to his expulsion from the China Musicians Association and the China Association of Performing Arts.