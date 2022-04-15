NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China said that its military staged exercises on Friday in response to U.S. lawmakers’ official visit to Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas opposite Taiwan were “a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the U.S., including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan.”

He pledged that China would “continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Eastern Theater Command described the exercises as “a necessary action based on the present security situation in the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty.”

“Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory. There is no room for any foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,” its statement said.