China sends warplanes, boats around Taiwan following phone call between Xi and Biden

Dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships were reported around the island of Taiwan this week, the largest coordinated display this year.

At least 30 planes and nine ships were detected in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) by the country’s Ministry of National Defense (MND).

“30 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s northern, middle line, and SW ADIZ,” the Taiwanese MND announced via social media. “[Republic of China Armed Forces] have monitored the situation and employed appropriate force to respond.”

“The Republic of China” is the official name of Taiwan, compared to its mainland, communist contemporary, the People’s Republic of China.

The coordinated display of military force by the People’s Liberation Army around Taiwan followed a phone call between leaders of the People’s Republic of China and the United States.

President Biden held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday – the first time the two have spoken since July 2022.

The White House has yet to offer details about the call, but Biden and Xi were expected to discuss Taiwan, narcotics, artificial intelligence and China’s support for Russia against Ukraine.

The White House described the conversation as merely a “check-in” between the two leaders.

Biden last spoke with Xi in person in November, their first public interaction since Biden took to referring to Xi as a “dictator” in June of last year. Biden used the term after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy craft on the East Coast after allowing it to traverse the continental U.S.

Biden again referred to Xi as a dictator in November last year as conversation around Taiwan heated up.

Biden has stated repeatedly in the past that the U.S. would intervene if China were to invade Taiwan, but the White House has walked back the statement each time.