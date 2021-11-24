China, Russia bolster ties to counter US as tensions rise

China and Russia have bolstered their defense ties in a move to counter what they claim is a growing military threat from the U.S.

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe signed a roadmap that will expand cooperation in the Asia-Pacific with strategic exercises and joint patrols.

“China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years,” Shoigu said. “Today, in conditions of increasing geopolitical turbulence and growing conflict potential in various parts of the world, the development of our interaction is especially relevant.”

The top U.S. adversaries said the agreement was needed to combat a “significant increase” in the number of American bombing operations carried out near both nations.

“This month, during the U.S. Global Thunder strategic force exercise, 10 strategic bombers practiced the scenario of using nuclear weapons against Russia practically simultaneously from the western and eastern directions,” Shoigu said.

The Russian defense official also claimed the U.S. has increased the number of bomber flights over the Sea of Okhotsk, a body of water located between Russia and China.

“In such an environment, the Russian-Chinese coordination becomes a stabilizing factor in global affairs,” Shoigu said.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Pentagon to confirm the claims.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the two nations will engage in joint combat training and strategic exercises conducted in the air and at sea.

China and Russia have already engaged in joint operations in the region, including as recently as Friday when two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and two Chinese H-6K strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

The two nations additionally carried out a joint naval exercise in the Sea of Japan last month.

Increased ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping come at a time when tension with the U.S. over increased aggression in the area has reached levels not seen since the Cold War.

Fox News could not immediately reach the State Department for comment on what the bolstered ties could mean for U.S. security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.