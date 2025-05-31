China launches Tianwen-2 space probe to collect samples from asteroid near Mars

China has launched a space probe that will travel to an asteroid near Mars to collect samples and find potential “groundbreaking” results.

The Tianwen-2 probe launched Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province aboard the workhorse Long March 3-B rocket, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The target of the Tianwen-2 will be different from its predecessor, the Tianwen-1, which launched a year ago and landed on Mars.

Tianwen-2 will be aiming for the asteroid 2016 HO3, which is also known as 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, to bring back samples.

CHINA’S SECRET WEAPON IN THE SPACE RACE IS ALREADY HURTING US

The proposed 10-year plan would involve more than just this space mission as China continues to look to expand into space.

Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of the Tianwen-1, told China Central Television he plans to implement the “Tianwen-3” Mars sampling return mission in 2028, while the “Tianwen-4” will head toward Jupiter.

According to The Associated Press, the asteroids, chosen for their relatively stable orbits, will hopefully offer clues about the formation of Earth, such as the origins of water.

US PREPARES TO DEORBIT INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION AMID CHINA COMPETITION

Samples from 2016HO3 are due to be returned in about two years.

Even if the CNSA is going to distribute these samples to international partners like they have on previous missions, NASA wouldn’t be able to receive any samples.

A law passed in 2011, known as the Wolf Amendment, restricts NASA from having any cooperation with the CNSA.

China also operates the three-person Tiangong, or “Heavenly Palace,” space station.

This gives China a step in the right direction to become a major force in the exploration of space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Its permanent station was created after being excluded from the International Space Station over U.S. national security concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to [email protected].