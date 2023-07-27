China issues guidelines on standardization of intelligent connected vehicles

China’s industry ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines on standardization of intelligent connected vehicles.

NORTH KOREA ISSUES RARE INVITATION TO RUSSIAN, CHINESE DELEGATIONS FOR ANNIVERSARY OF KOREAN WAR ARMISTICE

The guidelines map out equipping the world’s largest auto market with a standards system in two phases.

They include formulating a system that will support assisted and autonomous driving functions by 2025 and the roll-out of standards that will support the development of autonomous driving applications and establish a sound safety assurance system by 2030, according to the guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP