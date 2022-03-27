China implementing phased lockdown of Shanghai over COVID-19 surge

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China is implementing a phased lockdown of its largest city this week as part of the country’s draconian “zero-COVID” strategy to try to rein in the largest coronavirus surge since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, Shanghai’s Pudong financial district and all areas east of the Huangpu River will go into lockdown for five days as officials start mass testing residents.

Then on Friday, the area west of the Huangpu River will go into its own five-day lockdown.

Public transportation will be suspended, non-essential businesses will be closed, and all residents will be required to stay home for the duration of the lockdown.

CHINA SAYS IT ‘SUPPORTS’ RUSSIA AMID UKRAINE INVASION, BACKS PUTIN’S CLAIM HE’S READY FOR NEGOTIATIONS

Shanghai, the world’s third-largest city, reported 2,631 new asymptomatic cases and 47 cases with symptoms on Saturday, according to government numbers.

It marks the first large-scale lockdown for Shanghai, a city of 26 million people that serves as China’s financial center.

Wu Zunyou, an infectious disease expert at China’s Center for Disease Control, said this week that China will try to “achieve dynamic zero-COVID in the short term, as it is still the most economical and most effective prevention strategy against COVID-19.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Only by doing dynamic zero-COVID can we eliminate the hidden dangers of the epidemic, avoid the run on medical resources that may be caused by large-scale infections and prevent a large number of possible deaths of the elderly or those with underlying diseases,” Wu said Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.