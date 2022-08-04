China fires ‘precision missile strikes’ in Taiwan Strait day after Nancy Pelosi concludes controversial visit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China claimed its military successfully executed “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan Strait Thursday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island.

China repeatedly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and threatened to take action. On her final day in Taiwan, China’s navy and air force began conducting military exercises in six zones around Taiwan, with some overlapping Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The U.S. responded by deploying several warships to the area.

“Long-range armed live fire precision missile strikes were carried out on selected targets in the eastern area of the Taiwan Strait,” the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, said in a statement.

“The expected outcome was achieved,” China’s military added.

The military command did not provide additional details.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said its own military forces were monitoring the Chinese movements while careful to avoid any confrontation that could risk escalating the situation.



China’s “irrational behavior” has disrupted peace and stability in the region, the ministry said.

“The three service branches will combine efforts with all the people to jointly safeguard national security and territorial integrity” of Taiwan, the statement said.

Xinhua News Agency, China’s official media, reported the military exercises were focused on “blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control.”

The exercises are expected to run from Thursday to Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.