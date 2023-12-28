Chain-reaction crash in Turkey kills 10, injures 57 on foggy highway

A chain-reaction crash involving seven vehicles occurred on the Northern Marmara Highway in northwest Turkey on Thursday.The accident resulted in at least 10 fatalities and left 57 others injured.Gov. Yasar Karadeniz of Sakarya said the crash likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other collisions.

The pileup occurred in dense fog and low visibility on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province, some 93 miles from Istanbul.

An investigation has been launched into the accident but Gov. Yasar Karadeniz of Sakarya said it likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other crashes at the rear.

At least three intercity buses were involved in the crash.

Authorities believe some passengers died when they left their vehicles and were struck by another vehicle, Karadeniz told reporters at the scene.

Seven of the injured were in serious condition, the governor said.

Police and emergency personnel were seen clearing the wreckage at the scene.