Cardinal Robert Prevost announced as first American pope, taking name Leo XIV

The Vatican announced the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, shortly after white smoke began pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost’s election as pope to the thousands of faithful who descended on St. Peter’s Square.

The 133 voting cardinals deliberated in the Sistine Chapel for roughly 24 hours.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds the late Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on April 21 following health challenges.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.