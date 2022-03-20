Car plows into Belgium carnival crowd, killing six and injuring 10 others: Authorities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A car plowed into a group of people at a carnival in Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, according to authorities.

“A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” La Louviere Mayor Jacques Gobert said.

A crowd of over 150 were gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, located about 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn for the start of celebrations of the carnival.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



HORRIFYING VIDEOS SHOW MOMENT ITALIAN CABLE CAR PLUNGED TO GROUND, KILLING 14

“At this stage, there are no elements to suggest that the attack had a terrorist motive,” prosecutor Damien Verheyen told a news conference.

Initial media reports stated the car had potentially been involved in a high-speed chase with police before the crash. The prosecutor’s office denied the reports later Sunday.

The driver and a second person were arrested once the car came to a stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.